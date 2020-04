As cases start to plateau in some big cities and along the coasts, coronavirus is catching fire in rural states Those you've lost | Tracking US cases | Podcast | Catch up

Chris Cuomo: It's like 'Lord of the Flies' in our home CNN's Chris Cuomo says that he and his wife Cristina still have to be separated despite both of them having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Analysis: Trump tweets warnings at governors who are taking his own advice. Imagine that In the world according to Donald Trump, he's found his sweet spot: living in his own leadership void, publicly veering from no-responsibility to total-authority (and back again), falsely claiming success on all virus-related matters, blaming any perceived failures on some new (and old) enemies.

Texas: Governor looks to reopen businesses in early May Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced a statewide task force of medical and economic experts to reopen the state, with early May as a target date, issuing an executive order outlining the standards that will be used to guide the reopening of private businesses.

Watch: Dr. Gupta reacts to Dr. Oz citing new study •Coronavirus tip: Dr. Gupta shows how to protect household surfaces from the virus

Hydroxychloroquine: Feds charge doctor who cited Trump to push 'miracle cure' It was described as the "magic bullet" to protect against the deadly coronavirus -- a "remarkable clinical phenomenon" that could cure the disease within hours.

Ohio racetrack owner: 'I'm not asking, I'm opening' • 'Quaranteaming': People ditch home and join friends to avoid isolation • Reopening: 7 governors announce their states will coordinate • Restrictions: Protests are popping up across the US • Podcast: Dr. Gupta explores how people date six feet apart

Why the small business loan program is falling apart at the worst time • Opinion: It's time to fire Jared and Ivanka