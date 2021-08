The vote sets up a showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who issued an executive order leaving masks up to parents, not schools The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28.

Two Texas judges issue temporary restraining orders against governor's mask mandate order Two Texas judges have issued restraining orders which will temporarily block the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's latest emergency order involving masks.

These airlines will not require Covid-19 vaccines for workers The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired.

Doctor shares video of unvaccinated dad fighting for his life An Arkansas hospital shared video of a 40-year-old father in the ICU because his family wants people to get vaccinated.

CDC expands 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list France and Iceland are among seven destinations added on Monday to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest risk category for travel.

17-year-old has lost 20lbs in ICU with Covid-19 CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the rise in cases of Covid-19 in children as the Delta variant surges through to US.

A stark warning from a Covid survivor • Analysis: 'People are dying in Florida. It's going to get much worse,' expert warns • LIVE UPDATES: Vaccines should be mandated for teachers, Fauci says

This governor had harsh words for those who still question the 2020 election results • Opinion: Why Trump can't resist a 2024 run • Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax and One America News for 'barrage of lies'

Cuomo's fall serves as a warning for other governors whose flaws are magnified in the Covid spotlight • Meet New York's incoming Governor • Opinion: Cuomo still doesn't get it • Hear Cuomo's message to his daughters