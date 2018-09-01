Meghan McCain pays tribute to her father with broadside against Trump

Meghan McCain, who has made no secret of her unhappiness with Trump’s criticism of her father, kicked off a memorial service that was attended by a who’s who crowd of Democratic and Republican leaders who gathered to celebrate the former war prisoner’s life. “He was a great man,” Meghan McCain said at the Washington National Cathedral. “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.” Trump, who has feuded publicly with McCain and mocked his military service, received five deferments that got him out of serving in the military.

Source:: Yahoo