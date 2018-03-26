Meghan Markle's nephew seems a little salty about not being invited to the royal wedding

Important question: would you go on television just to announce you haven’t received an invitation to the royal wedding? That’s exactly what Meghan Markle’s nephew did. In a painstakingly awkward interview with

Good Morning Britain, Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, and his mom, Tracy, confirmed they were not one of about 600 people to be invited to the service on May 19. Meghan Markle’s nephew and his mum have not received an invitation to the Royal Wedding but say they’re proudly supporting her. pic.twitter.com/LrMb8WCszh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2018 With a not-at-all-bitter tone, Tyler said “who knows” whether they’ll receive invitations. (Sure, maybe they’re just stuck in the mail.) He did make sure to emphasize his love and support for Meghan, just in case, ya know, she’s watching

Good Morning Britain with two extra invitations in hand. “So you haven’t ruled it out?” The host Susanna Reid ask, determined to drag out this torture. Tracy, who was married to Meghan’s half-brother Thomas until 2001, is a bit more realistic saying “I don’t think we’re going to get the invitation and that’s just, that’s fine…” SEE ALSO: The super sweet detail in Harry and Meghan’s wedding invitations that you might have missed Later on the broadcast it’s revealed that Tyler hasn’t spoken to Meghan in three years, and Tracy hasn’t seen her in twenty. This reasonably leaves host Richard Madeley incredulous. “Well then it doesn’t seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it?” He asks. “I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family, to be honest?” We agree Richard, you should only go on television to subliminally beg for a wedding invite to St. George’s Chapel if you’ve talked to your ex-husband’s half-daughter within 5 or less years. It’s simple etiquette! Tyler obviously doesn’t watch

The Crown.

Source:: Yahoo