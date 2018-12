GOP senator says Trump picked a fight over the border that led to the partial shutdown 'so the President can look like he's fighting' Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker said on Sunday that President Donald Trump pushed the government into partial shutdown as an act of political posturing.

What to expect as the partial government shutdown continues A partial government shutdown remains in effect after funding expired for roughly a quarter of the federal government when the clock struck midnight on Saturday -- and it is not clear when it will end.

Opinion: Why Trump can't let go of his border wall dream President Trump has shut down the government over his failure to obtain funding for a wall across America's border with Mexico. He says it's about "border security," but the reality is far more disturbing.

Bob Corker fires back at Trump on Twitter Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) criticizes President Trump on Twitter after Trump slammed Corker for his criticism of the partial federal government shutdown.

Amputee veteran raises millions in GoFundMe for border wall A triple amputee Air Force veteran and motivational speaker is asking the 63 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump to chip in $80 apiece for a border wall.

Don Lemon stumps panel with shutdown question CNN's Don Lemon's question on the incentive for Democrats to act after a partial government shutdown leaves a panel of analysts stumped.

Chief Justice pauses contempt order in Mueller probe Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday issued a temporary pause on an order holding an unnamed, foreign government-owned company in contempt over a mystery court case related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Smerconish: Trump's biggest threat isn't Mueller CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses what he says are the biggest threats to President Trump: the market, Robert Mueller, the military, and the media.

Beto O'Rourke issues pointed warning about Trump Outgoing Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke issued a pointed warning about what he sees as the threat President Donald Trump poses to American democracy, writing that "what's happening now is part of a larger threat to us all."