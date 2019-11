Who is Mark Sandy? House impeachment investigators have little visibility into the inner workings of the White House at the time when President Donald Trump allegedly ordered a hold on military assistance for Ukraine.

Analysis: Trump revealed to be at the center of the swamp A fateful convergence of events Friday reflected a culture of corruption and intimidation endemic to the circle of a President who vowed to drain the swamp but instead became its incarnation.

Opinion: Forget about the predicted backlash against Dems The first week of impeachment public hearings was devastating for President Donald Trump. The House Intelligence Committee heard testimony from foreign service officials deeply troubled by the administration's shadow policymaking cabal, headed by Rudy Giuliani, that withheld vital foreign aid in exchange for campaign support.

The Point: These GOP senators may vote for impeachment In this weekend edition of The Point, Chris Cillizza and SE Cupp, host of "SE Cupp Unfiltered," discuss how the ongoing impeachment inquiry will impact the Republican party, and which senators could vote in favor of removing President Trump from office.

Fact check: 45 ways Trump has been dishonest about Ukraine and impeachment President Donald Trump is dishonest about a whole lot of things. But he is rarely as comprehensively dishonest as he has been about his dealings with Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry they have triggered.

Opinion: In slamming Yovanovitch, Trump hurt himself Donald Trump's toolbox has never held anything but hammers, so it is no surprise that he used one of them — blunt character assassination -- against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The marvel, in this case, is that he chose to use it as she was testifying to Congress, thereby calling maximum attention to what looked very […]

GOP could lose another red state governor's race tonight It's down to the wire in Louisiana's gubernatorial runoff election. In the Saturday election, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is trying to hold on against Republican Eddie Rispone. It's the second election in a deep red state in as many weeks that's pitted local versus national factors.