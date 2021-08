With millions worldwide still waiting for shots, the WHO chief calls out 'the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines' The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Think you don't want to get vaccinated? Think again I still remember the feeling I had on December 13, 2020 -- the date the first vaccines rolled out of the Pfizer facility in Michigan, destined for hospitals and vaccination centers in every state in the country. Typically reserved scientists described it as the "medical moonshot" we had all been waiting for: a powerful tool […]

China's spiraling Delta variant outbreak hits Wuhan, as country introduces mass travel restrictions China's spiraling Delta variant outbreak has reached Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic, prompting citywide coronavirus testing as authorities scramble to contain the city's first reported local infections in more than a year.

'Completely nauseating': Hear why doctor criticizes these GOP governors on Covid-19 Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, an internal medicine specialist and viral researcher, criticizes GOP governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for banning mask mandates in schools, calling it the "wrong thing to do" as coronavirus case counts rise in the US.

Rich countries turn to booster shots. Will the US follow suit? A growing number of countries are turning to booster vaccine shots as the world grapples with the Delta variant and data on the potential for waning immunity.

More Americans are getting vaccinated but Delta variant may keep US from stopping Covid's spread completely, expert says At the current pace of vaccinations, it will take until mid-February to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible Americans, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

