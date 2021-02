They thought they'd be safe in a church. But then the soldiers came. CNN has been investigating reports of a massacre at Maryam Dengelat Church in Ethiopia's Tigray region where dozens of people were killed over three days of violence

Biden says 'no time to waste' for Senate to pass his Covid relief package President Joe Biden called on the US Senate to take "quick action" in passing his $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, speaking just hours after House Democrats approved his first legislative priority.

Opinion: Trump has CPAC, but Biden has kryptonite President Joe Biden should just ignore Donald Trump upon his return to Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, where the former president is set to throw his Republican acolytes political red meat. If his downplaying of the insurrection of January 6, and deflecting responsibility onto his critics is not enough, they can also hear him […]

The new vaccine's roll out will be quick, officials say Officials plan to act quickly after a third vaccine -- from Johnson & Johnson -- is poised to join the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with 3.9 million doses expected to be available right away, a health official said Friday.

Doctor who voted to approve vaccine speaks out Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

Everything old is new again: Repurposing drugs to treat Covid-19 The practice of finding new uses for old medications -- called repurposing or repositioning drugs -- is not new.