There will be no Senate vote on health care overhaul Senate Republicans don't have the votes for their latest plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, but it's not over until leadership pulls the plug.

Trump warns House Republicans he'll work with Democrats President Donald Trump suggested to House Republicans at a bipartisan meeting on tax reform that if they fail to act on health care, he would work with Democrats instead, issuing a loaded warning on a topic that's seen little to no cooperation between the two parties.

What doctors want from health care reform As the latest Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act begins its death rattle, a growing number of physicians worry that any solution Washington proposes will not fix the nation's ailing health care system.

Trump: McCain 'no' vote is a slap in the face President Donald Trump blasts Sen. John McCain for voting against GOP's latest plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Watch highlights from CNN's health care debate Four senators debated the future of health care in the midst of Republicans' third high-profile attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republicans are discussing other ways to repeal Obamacare By Monday afternoon, it was the worst-kept secret on Capitol Hill: the latest GOP health care bill was headed for failure.

See how Graham responds to Trump's tweet about McCain During CNN's health care debate, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defends Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) opposition to the Graham-Cassidy bill after President Donald Trump criticized McCain in a tweet.

Republican Sen. Corker says he won't seek re-election Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday he will retire at the end of 2018.

Analysis: 'Day of reckoning is coming,' Bannon warns GOP establishment Steve Bannon isn't a huge Mitch McConnell fan. We know this.