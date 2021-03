The amendment to the stimulus bill would cut payments by $100 but extend benefits an additional month • These are the 8 Democratic senators who voted against amendment to raise minimum wage • Here's what's in the Senate stimulus plan

These are the 8 Democratic senators who voted against amendment to raise minimum wage • Senate trims weekly unemployment benefits boost but adds a month of payments in stimulus bill • Here's what's in the Senate stimulus plan

Democratic senator slows progress on Biden's bill Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has stalled progress on President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill over unemployment benefits. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Senate facing series of politically tough votes amid Covid relief push The Senate is bracing for a series of politically tough amendment votes Friday that could stretch late into the night and into the early hours of Saturday, the last major hurdle senators face before voting on President Joe Biden's sweeping pandemic relief bill, even as lawmakers are still planning to make changes to the legislation.

The last hours of the relief bill tick down in the US Senate In a matter of hours (big caveat on how many hours exactly), the Senate will vote to pass President Joe Biden's first major legislative agenda item through its chamber, sending it back to the House of Representatives.

With Congress poised to give states and local governments $350 billion, pandemic budget hit for many was smaller than predicted When the coronavirus pandemic was declared nearly a year ago, the future for state and local government finances looked grim. Millions of people had lost their jobs, the stock market tanked and governors ordered nonessential businesses to close -- all of which threatened to pummel many of the tax revenue streams states and municipalities rely […]

Here's what a 'vote-a-rama' is (and what it means for stimulus) Senate Democrats' push to quickly pass President Joe Biden's Covid-19 relief package is about to meet a time-consuming and stamina-challenging speed bump known as a "vote-a-rama."

Burnett: Sen. Johnson is trying this as simplistic circus stunt CNN's Erin Burnett says Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is not trying to improve the Covid-19 relief bill or change any senators minds by having the over 600 page bill read on the floor, but rather pulling a "simplistic circus stunt."