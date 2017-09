Sessions gets message of support after new report of past turmoil Attorney General Jeff Sessions received a message of support from President Donald Trump after The New York Times published an article Thursday recounting a heated exchange between the two in May, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

NYT: Trump told Sessions to resign, called him an 'idiot' New York Times' Maggie Haberman speaks with Jake Tapper about a cotentious meeting between President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Analysis: There's no taming Trump's temper When Donald Trump found out that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, the President went off.

Trump defends his response to Charlottesville, again... Aboard Air Force One on the way back from visiting Florida to see the damage wreaked by Hurricane Irma, President Trump fielded questions from reporters. Someone asked about Trump's meeting with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the lone black Republican in the Senate and someone who had been deeply critical of Trump's both-sides-do-it response to […]

'He likes us. He likes me': Schumer's open mic moment New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, said in off-the-cuff remarks picked up by a Senate floor microphone Thursday that President Donald Trump "likes us," seeming to refer to the President's recent deals with him and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

North Korea fires missile The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that, "North Korea fired an unidentified projectile this morning toward the east from the Sunan area in North Korea."

'Security situation' on London Tube London's transport body shut down part of an underground train line Friday morning because of what it says is a "security situation" at Parsons Green Tube station, in the capital's southwest.

Why North Korea keeps launching missiles Despite international condemnation, North Korea continues to pursue its nuclear ICBM development program. CNN's Paula Hancocks explains why.