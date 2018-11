The special counsel's team has asked if WikiLeaks or founder Julian Assange were discussed in a meeting with Ecuador's president, a source tells CNN Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, secretly met several times with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, including around the time he was made a top figure in the Trump campaign, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Guardian: Manafort met with Assange in 2016 According to the Guardian, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is alleged to have met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London between 2013 and 2016, including a meeting in March 2016 just months before the first WikiLeaks publication of DNC documents.

Judge appears reluctant to unseal Assange case A federal judge in Virginia appeared reluctant Tuesday to grant a request to unseal a criminal complaint against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, emphasizing the "compelling interest" the government has in keeping such matters under wraps until he is arrested, should that happen.

Who is Paul Manafort? Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former-campaign chairman, is on trial in Virginia for bank fraud and tax crimes.

Opinion: Manafort deal collapses -- what it means for Mueller Special counsel Robert Mueller informed a federal judge on Monday that Paul Manafort's cooperation deal has imploded because of Manafort's seemingly congenital inability to tell the truth.

Democrats win House race in New Mexico, have now gained 39 seats Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has defeated Republican Yvette Herrell in one of the nation's last outstanding House races, New Mexico certified Tuesday morning.

Senate GOP leaders may allow Mueller protection bill to come up for a vote Republicans may let the bill to protect special counsels such as Robert Mueller to come up for a vote, Senate sources told CNN on Tuesday, in an effort to win over Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake who has vowed to vote against pending judicial nominations until the measure is considered by the chamber.