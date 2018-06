Blaming Democrats and issuing an executive order failed to end the worst crisis of his political career. So the President returned to what he knows best. President Donald Trump has hit on a new exit strategy as he struggles to mitigate the most disorientating political crisis of his presidency: the splitting up of undocumented migrant families.

George Takei rips Trump's immigration rhetoric Actor George Takei slammed the Trump administration's practice of separating families at the US-Mexico border, recalling his family's experience in internment camps as a Japanese-American during World War II.

Sessions' pastor addresses 'firestorm' over family separations One of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' pastors said on Sunday that she does not agree with the "zero-tolerance" immigration policies that led to family separations, but urged her United Methodist church in northern Virginia not to be torn apart by political differences.

CNN anchor to Trump supporter: He created this policy What began as a new Trump administration policy, enacted in mid-April, has turned to a crisis that resulted in the separation of immigrant children from their parents. CNN's Victor Blackwell discusses the decisions that lead to the policy.

The US has a long history of separating families Many Americans across the US are angry with President Donald Trump for his "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has sought to deter illegal entry by detaining and separating migrant families.

Glenn Beck walks off from live CNN interview Glenn Beck walks off a live interview with CNN's Brian Stelter after he's asked about a Daily Beast report that his media company, The Blaze, is in dire financial straits.

Supreme Court won't take up case of florist who refused service for same-sex couple Just back after ruling in favor of a cake baker who refused to make a cake for a wedding celebration of a same-sex couple, the Supreme Court on Monday wiped away an opinion that went against a florist who declined to make an arrangement for a same-sex couple's marriage.