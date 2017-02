Injured toddler's future waits on Trump travel policy Severe burns disfigured the toddler's face. Scars are scattered under little Dilbireen Muhsin's chin.

After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption.

Iranian engineer returns to the US after travel ban An Iranian engineer is back in the United States after President Donald Trump's travel ban left her in limbo for a week in her native country.

Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018 President Donald Trump says the roll out of his "wonderful" health care policy proposal could take until next year, but Americans can expect tax cuts in 2017.

Tiffany CEO resigns after sales drop Tiffany's top executive has resigned in the wake of lousy financial results.

Strike 2: There's no travel ban, for now Appeals court doesn't halt ban ruling for now, asks for both sides to file legal briefs before final decision

Bernie Sanders, fashion icon? He's an unlikely fashion icon, that's for sure, but Bernie Sanders reacted Sunday to Balenciaga's latest menswear collection -- in which he features as a muse.

Trump: 'If something happens blame' the judge President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, disconnected from White House staff and once again tweeting attacks on a federal judge.

What the NFL could learn about drug testing from the UFC Super Bowl Sunday is a religion of sorts for millions of Americans who gather to watch the NFL's greatest showcase.