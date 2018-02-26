Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe

The student-led anti-gun movement made gains no one predicted, but as school is set to resume this week, students worry about losing momentum Lina Crisostomo's SATs are coming up next week, but college test prep has taken a backseat to funerals, vigils and walkouts.

Shooting survivor thanks conspiracy theorists Florida high school shooting survivor David Hogg wants to say thank you to all the conspiracy theorists and detractors he believes have helped amplify his real message.

Tapper grills sheriff: How can you claim 'amazing leadership'? Jake Tapper presses Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on the missed red flags with the Florida school shooter.

Sheriff under pressure as questions rise over Florida school shooting Already facing criticism for how it handled the warning signs about shooter Nikolas Cruz, the Broward County Sheriff's Office could now see a state investigation over its response to the deadly February 14 school shooting.

Trump campaign emails photo of Parkland survivor, asks for donations President Donald Trump's re-election campaign used a photo of a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, shooting in an email Saturday that asks its recipients to donate money to the campaign.

Melania Trump re-emerges after marriage scrutiny Not even two weeks into the new year, the headlines came -- an alleged affair between Donald Trump and a porn star, including a six-figure payout by his attorney -- thrusting first lady Melania Trump unwittingly into a salacious media storm.

What Kevin de León said to get the California Dems not to endorse Sen. Feinstein As he sought to wrest the California Democratic Party's endorsement away from longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, her upstart challenger, Kevin de León, made an impassioned argument to state delegates Saturday that the time had come for a new generation of leadership in the Senate.

Trump reportedly pushing to have his personal pilot run FAA President Donald Trump is pushing to have his longtime personal pilot, John Dunkin, to head the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a report from Axios.

More than a dozen businesses ran away from the NRA. How it went down Before last week, membership in the National Rifle Association meant gaining access to a broad range of discounts. From special rates on auto insurance policies to cheaper flights when you booked through its website, the NRA's discount program offered a lot of perks.