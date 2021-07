Detectives, engineers and prosecutors are sorting through debris from the collapsed condo. The evidence is growing by the day. With his baseball cap and thick white beard, Allyn Kilsheimer could be mistaken for a retiree if it weren't for the team of construction workers trailing him and the long metal pole he carried as he surveyed the ground floor outside of the Champlain Towers North building.

Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 79 The death toll in the Champlain Towers South collapse now stands at 79, after another victim was recovered Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in an evening news conference.

What this concrete sample could reveal about condo collapse Allyn Kilsheimer, the structural engineer hired by the city of Surfside, Florida, to investigate the collapse of Champlain Towers South, took CNN's Rosa Flores on a tour of sister building Champlain Tours North. Crews pulled samples of concrete for testing to determine whether it was a factor in the south tower's fall.

The victims: A son's unanswered text message, two sisters buried together, a newlywed couple and a 60-year-old love story The dead and unaccounted for residents of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, reflect the area's rich cultural diversity. The international tragedy has touched members of a tight-knit Jewish community and families from as far away as Argentina, Paraguay and Colombia.

Binx, cat who lived in condo, found and reunited with family Binx, a cat who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family on Friday after volunteers found him near the site of the collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news conference.

Report warned parts of Surfside condo had zero remaining years of useful life An independent budget review warned the Champlain Towers South condo association that its financial reserves were critically underfunded in the face of urgently needed structural repairs a little over a year before the building collapsed, a document obtained by CNN shows. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.

