Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general Senate Democrats promised to drag out the fight Wednesday over President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, as they put pressure on Republicans to commit to party-line votes to confirm his Cabinet.

The Northeast could wake up to a foot of snow A storm forming in the Atlantic will blast the Northeast with up to a foot of snow on Thursday morning, creating travel nightmares across the region, CNN meteorologists say.

Trump's Nordstrom blast retweeted by @POTUS President Trump tweeted a jab at Nordstrom department stores from his personal account Wednesday morning, which was then retweeted by the official @POTUS account.

Investors are getting worried about Trump Powerful voices on Wall Street are expressing concern that President Donald Trump isn't going to be everything that investors had hoped for.

5 hurt in Florida circus high-wire fall Five performers were injured Wednesday after tumbling from a high-wire act during a circus practice in Sarasota, Florida, officials said.

Opinion: President Trump, don't deport me I am one of an estimated 750,000 Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, now facing possible deportation by President Donald Trump. I worry that the President -- whose grandfather, mother and wife all immigrated to America -- will turn my dream into a nightmare and throw me out of the land […]

SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch called Trump's tweets 'demoralizing' Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch told a US senator Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tweets about the judiciary are "demoralizing" and "disheartening."

Donald Trump's universe of alternative facts "It's working out very nicely."