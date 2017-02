Secret Service investigates object thrown at Trump's motorcade The Secret Service is investigating an incident in which an object was thrown at President Donald Trump's motorcade here Friday afternoon.

How Trump sees the world ISIS is spreading "like cancer," Iran is "the world's top sponsor of terrorism," Russia "is a ruse" and when it comes to North Korea he'll "take care of it."

Storm heads to Southern California near Oroville Dam The next wave of torrential downpour is expected to hit Southern California Friday as northern parts of the state brace for whether the Oroville Dam can withstand more rain this weekend.

Murder suspect thought she was in TV prank A suspect in the murder of Kim Jong Nam is accused of spraying him in the face with a potentially lethal substance from a perfume bottle. The woman told police she thought it was a harmless prank. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

'Dreamer' detainee denies he admitted gang membership Lawyers for a Mexican immigrant facing deportation proceedings despite having been allowed to remain in the country under an Obama-era program are disputing key aspects of the case against him -- including by denying he ever confessed to being a gang member.

Top HUD aide fired after criticizing Trump A top aide to Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Shermichael Singleton, has been fired after an article surfaced that he wrote before the election criticizing Donald Trump. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.

New horned-face dinosaur species found Researchers in Mexico have uncovered a new species of horned-face dinosaur that lived 73 million years ago.

Russia's latest provocations appear to test US There's a Russian spy ship off the coast of Connecticut. Crammed with eavesdropping equipment, the Viktor Leonov has loitered in these waters before, but its current visit is the latest in a string of provocations.