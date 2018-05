North Korea's threat to cancel a Trump-Kim summit leaves the White House scrambling Welcome, President Trump, to the infuriating, indecipherable game of North Korean nuclear diplomacy.

North Korea threatens to abandon planned meeting North Korea has threatened to abandon planned talks between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in June if Washington insists on pushing it "into a corner" on nuclear disarmament.

Ghitis: North Korea is testing Trump It should come as no surprise that North Korea has apparently just slammed the breaks on the peace train, which until a few hours ago seemed to be chugging happily along, on its way to a historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month in Singapore.

North Korea has history of failed talks Brian Todd reports on North Korea's latest threats to pull out of a meeting with President Donald Trump and other times they've balked in negotiations, or gone back on a deal.

Monitors say North Korea dismantling nuclear test site Satellite images appear to show North Korea is shuttering its nuclear test site, according to analysts from North Korean monitoring site 38 North.

Thomas Friedman: N. Korea will shock if it keeps promise Tom Friedman talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about North Korea's warning over talks with President Donald Trump, claiming "one will be truly bowled over if they actually agree to a verifiable denuclearization plan."

Northeast storms kill two, including an 11-year-old girl Severe storms in the Northeast have claimed two lives Tuesday and left thousands without power, city officials said.

Texas doctor accused in $240 million health care fraud case Maria Zapata went to see Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada a little more than five years ago because one of her knees was bothering her. The rheumatologist told her that she had arthritis and that he'd give her injections "to strengthen the cartilage" in her knee, she said.

Deadly blast at California medical facility appears to be intentional, source says Federal officials are responding to the scene after one person was killed in an explosion at a medical building in Aliso Viejo, California.