Man admits to selling gun used in Munich mall shooting

A 32-year-old man on Monday confessed to selling the gun and bullets used by a teenager to kill nine people in a shooting spree at a Munich mall last year. The suspect, Philip K., told the court at the start of his trial in the southern German city that he “would have never sold him the weapon” if he had known that the gunman was planning “such a horrible act”. The 18-year-old attacker, David Ali Sonboly, killed himself after his murderous rampage at Munich’s Olympia shopping centre in July 2016, using the gun he had bought through the darknet, a hidden part of the internet.
Source:: Yahoo