Man admits to selling gun used in Munich mall shooting

It's not over: 'Don't know when it's going to end,' lawmaker says Rescue workers and volunteers are braced for a busy night with more rain predicted as "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" continues in southeastern Texas.

Good Samaritans: The unsung heroes after Harvey In the thick of disaster, help doesn't always come from a helicopter or a rescuer in a uniform. Sometimes, it's a makeshift fleet of pickup trucks and jon boats, speeding toward danger as almost everyone else is trying to get out.

Coming to town: Trump to tour Texas on Tuesday President Donald Trump will head to Texas on Tuesday to visit parts of the state that were battered by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend and survey relief efforts up close.

11 trillion gallons of rain: Harvey by the numbers The toll that Harvey is taking on Texas is staggering.

Reconnecting: He lost it all, but a phone call makes it OK Texas resident Aaron Mitchell reconnects with his dad for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit the coast of Texas.

Can't escape: 11 people trapped in submerged home Texas resident Leidys Shull says eleven people, including young children, are trapped on the second level of her submerged home after Hurricane Harvey flooded their neighborhood.

Sign of hope: Virgin Mary statue survives Harvey's fury It wasn't just wind and rain that caused damage when Hurricane Harvey blasted through the Texas coast. Fires did their share too.

Devastating photos from the storm Hurricane Harvey slams Texas as a Category 4 storm, spawning "widespread devastation"