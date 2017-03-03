Man accused of cyber-stalking, threatening Jewish centers

DHS considering proposal to separate children from adults at border The Department of Homeland Security is considering a proposal to separate children from adults when they are trying to enter the country illegally at the southern border, a senior DHS official confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Alabama theatershuns 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay 'moment' The tale might be as old as time.

Family asks FBI to probe black Muslim teen's hanging Very little about Ben Keita's hanging adds up to the teen's family. The rope was tied to a tree branch at least 30 feet high, an autopsy report says, in a densely wooded area just a few blocks from the black Muslim's Seattle-area home.

Judge grants White House extension on travel ban lawsuit A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted the Trump administration a two-week extension to respond to a motion to make a lawsuit against its travel and refugee ban a class-action case. In his order, Judge James Robart noted the plaintiff's frustrations over seemingly contradictory statements from the administration and its lawyers about whether a […]

Grassley denies calls for Sessions to testify on Russian ambassador meetings Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Friday denied calls by his Democratic colleagues to bring Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the panel in the coming days to testify about his meetings with the Russian ambassador.

Undocumented father arrested after taking daughter to school A 13-year-old girl wailed as immigration agents took her handcuffed father away in a black car.

Suspected chemical attack in Mosul, Red Cross says Twelve residents of the war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul were treated for injuries from a suspected chemical attack this week, an official with the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Can immigrants be deported without a court hearing? Can an undocumented immigrant be kicked out of the United States without a court hearing?

Source reveals EPA programs Trump's budget could cut A wide slew of Environmental Protection Agency programs could be under the knife to meet President Donald Trump's budget proposal requirements, a source told CNN Wednesday night.