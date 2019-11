Testimony from two key witnesses reveals new information about the events following Trump's call with Zelensky Statements: Adam Schiff | Devin Nunes | George Kent | Bill Taylor

Toobin calls this testimony moment a 'bombshell' revelation CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin discusses a portion of Bill Taylor's testimony where he talks about a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ambassador Sondland. Toobin calls it a "bombshell" revelation that Trump cared about Biden not about Ukraine.

CNN host was set to interview Zelensky until scandal took shape CNN host Fareed Zakaria said on Thursday that he had been set to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before news about the Ukrainian's call with President Donald Trump broke.

Diplomat testifies Trump cared more about investigations of Biden than Ukraine The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, on Wednesday revealed new information in his opening statement, testifying at the first House impeachment hearing that his staff was told the President's interest in Ukraine was the "investigations of Biden."

George Conway says he is 'horrified' over GOP's defense Conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said Wednesday he's "horrified" and "appalled" with the Republican Party's defense of President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry.

Republicans shrug off impeachment hearings as 'boring' Heading into Wednesday's first public impeachment hearing, Republicans had argued the facts weren't there to impeach President Donald Trump. And they complained the proceedings were taking place behind closed doors.

The most important moments of the first day of hearings • Opinion: Trump is a victim of his own impulses

