Main UK parties suffer Brexit battering in local elections

Britain’s two main parties suffered a drubbing Friday in English local elections as voters vented their frustration with the prolonged Brexit deadlock. Prime Minister Theresa May’s governing Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats — but the main opposition Labour Party also lost ground, with voters instead turning to smaller parties and independents in Thursday’s polls. “There was a simple message from yesterday’s elections to both us and the Labour Party: just get on and deliver Brexit,” May said.
