Truck rams crowd during Mardi Gras parade; many injured At least 12 people were severely injured when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd Saturday night at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Michael Tidwell said.

Official: Suspect in Kim Jong Nam death thought she used baby oil A suspect in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, thought she was rubbing baby oil on his face, according to an Indonesian official.

GOP lawmaker: Russia probe needs special prosecutor A Republican lawmaker who supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election said a special prosecutor should investigate reported communications between the Trump campaign and Russians known to US intelligence, not Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chairman Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was elected DNC chairman after a second round of voting Saturday.

Why Trump's election scares data scientists When Donald Trump was elected, most people probably weren't concerned about the future of data. But for some groups, that was top of mind.

McMaster: Term 'radical Islamic terrorism' isn't helpful New national security adviser H.R. McMaster is already setting a strikingly different tone than his ousted predecessor, Michael Flynn, and President Donald Trump, saying the term "radical Islamic terrorism" isn't helpful for US goals.

Perez: Trump worst president in US history The Democratic National Committee elected Tom Perez as its new chairman, voting for the former labor secretary over Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison in a 235-200 vote.

Crowds flock to Obama in NYC Former President Barack Obama drew cheers from New Yorkers after he was spotted in New York City, while a group in France has started a campaign for him to run for president there. CNN's George Howell reports.

Opinion: Why punishing the media will backfire on Trump The shocking decision by press secretary Sean Spicer to bar CNN, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, Politico and the Los Angeles Times from a news briefing Friday signals that, for all its bluster and bravado, the Trump White House is an administration under siege.