Madagascar floods kill at least 12 people, with more missing

Analysis: Democrats use the best witness they have -- Trump Can't get a new witness? Call Donald J. Trump.

Catch up: We watched 400+ minutes of the trial so you could watch it in 2 Each side has 24 hours over three days to make their opening arguments in the impeachment trial. House manager Adam Schiff said the facts against President Trump are "damning."

The trial: Managers to focus on President's abuse of power It's day two for House Democrats to convince senators that President Donald Trump should be removed from office — and a test for senators who seem to be growing more restless by the hour as the impeachment trial drags on.

Opinion roundup: Schiff brilliantly crushes Trump defense CNN Opinion is curating commentators' smartest takes on the second day of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial. The views expressed below are their own.

Sketch scenes: More trial scenes Senate TV cameras won't show Press access to the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump remains severely restricted, and the only television coverage is through cameras controlled by the Senate itself.

Chief justice's rebuke at impeachment trial highlights rising tensions The Senate is still reeling from a combative exchange between the House impeachment managers and the President's defense team that triggered a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts and highlighted rising tensions at the impeachment trial.

Berman slams GOP senators' behavior during trial CNN's John Berman criticizes a group of GOP senators who missed portions of President Trump's impeachment trial.

Analysis: Trump is breaking all his previous Twitter records during impeachment On Wednesday, Donald Trump wrote his name in the history books. Or, more accurately, tweeted it.