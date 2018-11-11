Macron, world leaders rebuke 'nationalism' at World War I event attended by Trump

By Wochit

PARIS – Bells tolled across France and Europe on Sunday, as President Donald Trump and other global leaders gathered to mourn the dead of World War I and heed the harsh lessons designed to prevent future conflict – perhaps including Trump-style nationalism. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has criticized Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, used his speech to decry excessive “nationalism” at the root of the First World War and succeeding conflicts. “Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” Macron told a gathering of world leaders that ranged from Russian President Vladimir Putin to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Trump. Speaking on the centennial of the armistice that ended World War I, Macron told fellow leaders they have a have a “huge responsibility” to defeat modern forces that threaten a “legacy of peace” from the two world wars of the past century. “I know there are old demons coming back to the surface,” the French president said. “They are ready to wreak chaos and death.” It was not clear if Macron was referring to Trump, who did not speak but remained near the center of attention.

