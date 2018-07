The President's lawyers waive attorney-client privilege for a conversation about an ex-Playmate, sources say President Donald Trump's lawyers have waived attorney-client privilege regarding a secretly recorded conversation he had in September 2016 with his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen in which they discussed payments to an ex-Playboy model who says she had an affair with the President, according to sources familiar with the matter.

President: 'inconceivable' an attorney would record a client President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday morning at his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and mischaracterized the government's April raid of Cohen's home and business, one day after reports that Cohen recorded a conversation with Trump about a former Playboy model who says Trump had an affair with her.

Anderson Cooper: The spin has just begun The FBI is in possession of a recording between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen in which the two men prior to the election discuss a payment to a former Playboy model who has alleged an affair with Trump, which the President previously denied knowing about.

Reporter shares Trump's response Sources say that President Donald Trump wasn't aware his former attorney Michael Cohen recorded their conversations. CNN's Dana Bash has more.

Opinion: Cohen's recording of Trump is a warning sign Michael Avenatti was right: The "#trumptapes" do exist. Michael Cohen, the man who once said he'd be willing to take a bullet for Donald Trump, has now provided perhaps the strongest evidence against him.

Cuomo: Don't let Cohen tape distract you CNN's Chris Cuomo says a tape containing a recording between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen in which the two men prior to the election discuss a payment to a former Playboy model who has alleged an affair with Trump shouldn't distract you from the real issues.

With EPA rule change, worries linger for those near coal ash ponds In March 2017, coal mogul Bob Murray came to the Washington headquarters of the US Department of Energy for a meeting with Secretary Rick Perry. Also at the table was Andrew Wheeler, who this month became acting head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

GOP Rep.'s chilling warning on Trump and Russia In a New York Times op-ed — headlined "Trump Is Being Manipulated by Putin. What Should We Do?" — Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd writes of this week's summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin: