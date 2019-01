Trump reportedly concealed details of meetings with Putin There are no detailed records of five personal meetings President Donald Trump has had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials.

NYT: FBI feared Trump was working for Russia At the same time the FBI opened a probe into President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice after he fired FBI Director James Comey, counterintelligence agents were investigating why Trump was acting in ways that seemed to benefit Russia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

CNN analyst: It's like Trump's tweet was written by Putin CNN analyst Samantha Vinograd says President Trump's tweets only make Russia's job easier.

Congressional Black Caucus wants Steve King removed from committees The Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday condemned Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, and called on King's fellow Republicans to remove him from his committee assignments.

Julián Castro is running for president Former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro officially announced his presidential bid in San Antonio on Saturday, beginning a campaign that will look to turn his uniquely American immigrant story into a direct repudiation of President Donald Trump.

Warren makes pitch for radical reform Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her first visit to New Hampshire in more than two years made the case for radical reform in Washington, telling voters here that the time for "change at the margins" has passed.

Former US ambassador to NATO: The US is 'no longer the most important actor' Former US ambassador to NATO and current president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Ivo Daalder, says the United States is "no longer the most important actor" on the world stage.

Former Comey assistant breaks down NYT bombshell The New York Times reports that law enforcement were so concerned when President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey they saw fit to open an investigation. CNN's John Berman speaks with Josh Campbell, who is a former special assistant to Comey.

Trump expected to change his pick for Qatar ambassador The White House is expected to pull the nomination of an experienced career diplomat for US ambassador to Qatar and instead tap former one-term Virginia congressman Scott Taylor, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.