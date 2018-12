Giuliani says the special counsel's team thinks Manafort is lying to them about the Trump Tower meeting Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has made clear to Paul Manafort's attorneys that they believe the former Trump campaign chair is lying to them about President Donald Trump, according to the President's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Exclusive: Mueller team questioned Kelly in obstruction probe White House chief of staff John Kelly was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in recent months, three people with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Sources: John Kelly likely out soon, no longer speaking to Trump John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN.

Analysis: Mueller's next big revelation Robert Mueller is ready to tighten the net again.

Jeffrey Toobin: Even Nixon didn't do stuff this crazy CNN's Jeffrey Toobin responds after learning that after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top FBI officials viewed Trump as a leader who needed to be reined in, according to two sources describing the sentiment at the time.

Trump in 2016: The mob takes the Fifth Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean reacts to President Donald Trump's history of criticizing those who invoke their Fifth Amendment right.

Comey meeting now with House committee Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage for him to spar with Republicans who have investigated the agency's probes into Hillary Clinton's private email server and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Tillerson just exposed Trump's greatest weakness Since being fired by President Donald Trump as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson has kept a very low profile. But on Thursday night in Houston, Tillerson broke that silence in a big way.