Analysis: Trump's election threat is actually worse than it appears For months now, President Donald Trump has sought to raise questions in his supporters' minds about the accuracy of the 2020 election results, suggesting with zero evidence that there was some sort of effort to steal the election because of the likelihood of increased mail-in balloting due to coronavirus fears this November.

Reporter says Trump team is talking about contingency plans to bypass the vote in each state The Atlantic staff writer Barton Gellman tells CNN's Don Lemon that he believes President Trump will not concede defeat if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

Opinion: Trump just told us our democracy is at risk -- from him American democracy has been defined by the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump seems to have other ideas.

Analysis: Pay attention to nightmare election scenarios. One might come true Republicans have shown themselves this week to care not a whit about hypocrisy when there's a Supreme Court justice on the line.

Voter panel asked if they'd get a coronavirus vaccine this year. The decision was unanimous CNN's Alisyn Camerota asks a panel of six voters, three Trump supporters and three Biden supporters, if they would get a vaccine, if available, before the end of the year.

22 states report a rise in new Covid-19 cases While nearly half of US states now report a rise in new Covid-19 cases, a leading public health official announced the majority of Americans remain susceptible to the virus.