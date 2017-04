Tapper on Trump's action plan: No bill gets out alive During the campaign, President Trump touted his 100-day action plan. CNN's Jake Tapper examines whether Trump delivered on his promises.

Trump may budge on border wall Less than a week before the federal government is scheduled to shut down absent a funding bill, the White House's battle lines remain fuzzy.

Is Trump backing himself into a corner on North Korea? US President Donald Trump has said the status quo with nuclear-armed North Korea is unacceptable, calling for new sanctions on the country and criticizing its young leader Kim Jong Un.

N. Korea carries out 'large-scale' artillery drill, South Korea says North Korea's military staged a "large-scale artillery drill" around the Wonsan region in the country's east on Tuesday, a statement from the South Korean military said.

US F-35 fighters to train near Russia The US Air Force is sending its newest fighter jets to Russia's doorstep as part of a program set up after Russia annexed Crimea from the Ukraine in 2014, a US official tells CNN.

Glenn Beck: Trump 'doing a really good job of misdirection' Nationally syndicated radio host Glenn Beck said Monday he believes President Donald Trump is "doing a really good job of misdirection."

Sen. Warren: Party identification is 'starting to shift' Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday responded to a poll showing the majority felt the Democratic Party was out of touch by saying party identification is shifting -- and everyday people can see the US political system as a "rigged game."