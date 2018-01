Rep. Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the WH directed Bannon to avoid answering Hill queries in Russia probe President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon faced angry lawmakers from both parties during a contentious interview that stretched more than 10 hours on Tuesday, as he was hit with subpoenas on multiple fronts and was accused by a top Democrat of agreeing to a White House "gag order."

Schiff: White House imposed gag order on Bannon Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the White House placed a "gag order" on Steve Bannon during his meeting with the House Intelligence Committee regarding the Russia investigation.

Schiff: Bannon's refusal to answer questions 'unprecedented' Steve Bannon's refusal to answer questions during his meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday was "unprecedented," according to Rep. Adam Schiff.

Rep. Collins: If I were Bannon, I'd answer lawmakers' questions Commenting on Steve Bannon's Tuesday meeting with the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Chris Collins said he would be inclined to answer lawmakers' questions if he were in the hotseat.

The ups and downs of the Bannon insurgency Since leaving the White House, Steve Bannon declared a "season of war" on the Republican establishment. Now he appears to be fighting both the GOP establishment and President Trump himself.

NYT: Mueller subpoenas Bannon Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon last week, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Analysis: Donald Trump 1, Steve Bannon 0 Donald Trump made Steve Bannon. And, on Tuesday, he unmade him.

The Trump-Russia investigation, from the beginning It's easy to lose track of the Trump-Russia investigation with what at times feels like daily bombshells, the denials that end up getting debunked, the hearings, the subpoenas and the difficult-to-pronounce Russian names. If you're not paying attention -- even if you are -- it is admittedly challenging to stay on top of it all.

Seething Booker tells DHS chief: Amnesia about 'shithole' meeting makes you complicit Sen. Cory Booker slammed the homeland security secretary in a speech Tuesday morning for claiming ignorance to the President's slander of African countries.