Ex-GOP congressman says Trump 'unfit for office' • Analysis: A technical argument is Trump's new line of attack • Opinion: The Trump administration is hiding something

Family rescued after 24 hours in mountains A family stranded in the snowy expanses of the Rockies was found safe on Christmas Eve after going missing for 24 hours.

Brother confessed to killing pregnant sister 'because of family conflict,' police say A 19-year-old man in Texas confessed to police that he killed his 23-year-old pregnant sister "because of family conflict," police said in a statement.

The infant daughter of a slain Austin woman is reunited with her family. Dad shares photo The baby of slain Austin mother Heidi Broussard has been reunited with family, CPS officials told CNN affiliate KEYE.

While house rehabbers weren't looking, burglars made off with 800 items Police in St. Louis want to return hundreds of items -- including tools, stained glass panels and generators -- taken in burglaries targeting residential rehabbers.

Measles detected at multiple major airports over the holidays Multiple airports around the country are warning travelers they may have been exposed to measles during the holiday travel season. CNN's Athena Jones reports.

Opinion: Rudy Giuliani's anti-Soros tirade exposes three uncomfortable truths Monday evening, as American Jews gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah, news broke of Rudy Giuliani's anti-Semitic tirade against billionaire philanthropist George Soros.