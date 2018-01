What's next: After the Senate bill passes, the House votes on the 3-week fix and sends it to Trump The Senate is set to have a key vote at noon Monday on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks, though it's unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.

McConnell: If we learned anything, it's this ... Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) contends that shutting down the government over "the issue of illegal immigration" is a strategy the American people didn't understand.

The DACA shutdown is over. Now what? On the third day, the Democrats punted.

Progressives think Democrats caved Progressive lawmakers and activists are furious over the Senate's Monday vote to advance legislation to end the government shutdown.

Lindsey Graham: Time for the 'Gang of 60' One of the founding members of the bipartisan "Gang of Six" on immigration says the group will exist no longer -- replaced by efforts to build a much larger coalition.

Analysis: Winners and losers from the government reopening The federal government is on a glide path to reopening Tuesday after Senate Democrats largely joined their Republican colleagues to vote for a proposal that will fund the government through February 8 in exchange for a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to turn to the DACA program in very short order.

Reasons for government shutdowns since 1976 Federal government shutdowns in the US are not just about money. They often happen when one political party feels that threatening to shut the federal-funding spigot is the best leverage to use in a political battle.