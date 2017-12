One deputy died and four other deputies were shot after responding to a call. Two civilians also were shot, and the suspect is believed to be dead, police say Residents of a Denver suburb were ordered to shelter in place early Sunday after shots were fired and "multiple deputies" were reported down in the area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

'Code red' issued for Denver suburb Multiple deputies were injured Sunday after shots were fired following a domestic disturbance call in a Denver suburb, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

UN chief issues 'red alert' for the world As the world began to ring in 2018, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global unity to overcome growing challenges.

Bitter cold: Dozens of places could set New Year's Day record lows Out with the old, in with the record cold.

S. Korea stops ship headed to N. Korea South Korea has seized a second ship as part of what it describes as an ongoing effort to monitor North Korea's attempts to evade UN sanctions.

Scaramucci: Trump's climate change view may surprise you Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's tweet last week on climate change, saying that his actual opinion on the subject might surprise people.