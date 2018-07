Response: Video shows helicopter take at least one At least one boy rescued from a cave in Thailand has been transferred to the hospital via helicopter, according to Spring News.

What's next: As they are rescued, focus shifts to health As the first members of the boys' soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand were rescued Sunday, the focus begins to shift to the boys' long-term health and getting them proper medical aid.

Virtual journey: This is what a cave rescue could look like CNN's Tom Foreman reports.

Rescue mission: Divers used up all oxygen for first operation Chiang Rai's governor, Narongsak Osottanakorn, gives details on the rescue mission after four of 12 young boys have been successfully freed from a cave in Thailand.

Diplomatic disconnect spells trouble for US-North Korea Less than a month after President Donald Trump talked about opening "a new chapter" between the US and North Korea, the relationship between the two nations has taken a tense and hostile, but predictable turn.

Flake's tip to Trump on Putin meeting Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) tells CNN's Dana Bash what his advice to President Trump would be when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Analysis: Trump's diplomacy of personal chemistry is facing a huge test The cornerstone of President Donald Trump's foreign policy so far has largely been Donald Trump.