The new Fox News lineup Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the network, according to a statement from parent company 21st Century Fox.

Sources say O'Reilly was widely disliked at Fox Bill O'Reilly has for years been Fox's most valuable on-air talent. He may also have been its loneliest.

O'Reilly accuser: Fox lawyers grilled us CNN's Don lemon talks with Wendy Walsh, who went public with her allegations about Fox News' Bill O'Reilly and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, about Fox's announcement that they are investigating the claims.

Accuser says O'Reilly called her 'hot chocolate' Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing the women accusing Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment, says a woman who wishes to remain anonymous said O'Reilly used to call her "hot chocolate."

Aaron Hernandez found hanged in his prison cell Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who was convicted of murder, was found hanged Wednesday morning in the Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence, officials said.

Hernandez's murder conviction expected to be dismissed Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is expected to be dismissed posthumously because of a legal rule called "abatement."

Navy, Marines ban sharing nudes The US Navy and Marine Corps on Wednesday officially barred service members from distributing nude photos without the consent of the individual depicted.

Russian bombers spotted off Alaskan coast twice in 24 hours Two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers were spotted flying about 41 miles off the coast of Alaska on Tuesday, just hours after two US F-22 fighter jets intercepted the same type of Russian aircraft in the area.