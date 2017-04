Teacher's multistate journey with 15-year-old student was planned, investigators say In the days before he allegedly abducted his 15-year-old student, Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins refilled a prescription for Cialis, took out a loan for quick cash and made hotel reservations in another state, actions investigators believe show he was planning to leave with the girl.

'I'm glad this is over': Teacher says after manhunt After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with his 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday deep in the mountains of northern California, authorities said.

Sources: Russia tried to use Trump advisers to infiltrate campaign The FBI gathered intelligence last summer that suggests Russian operatives tried to use Trump advisers, including Carter Page, to infiltrate the Trump campaign, according to US officials.

Trump denies Exxon permission to drill in Russia The Trump administration has denied ExxonMobil permission to bypass sanctions to drill for oil in Russia.

Sessions: No disrespect to Hawaii Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday he was not disrespecting Hawaii or a judge in the state when he said he was "amazed" that the official was able to block President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban halting immigration from several majority Muslim countries.

He insulted my state, Hawaii senator says Jeff Sessions, the attorney general of the United States, appears to need a reminder: Hawaii was granted statehood in 1959. I'm happy to tell him where I was when Hawaii became a state. I was in sixth grade at Koko Head Elementary School in Honolulu, and was chosen to pin the 50th star on the […]