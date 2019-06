Keith Raniere, 58, founder of the purported self-help company Nxivm was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes • Founder of alleged cult faces seven counts • 6 weeks of testimony in Nxivm case reveal lurid details of alleged sex cult

Witnesses maintain they were blackmailed into silence A verdict has been reached Wednesday in the trial of Keith Raniere, the founder of the "Nxivm" self-help company that prosecutors say housed a secret sex cult made up of "slaves" and "masters."

Understanding the NXIVM case The organization NXIVM sold self-help classes, but prosecutors say it was also a pyramid scheme with a cult-like secret society where women were branded with the founder's initials.

6 weeks of testimony reveal lurid details of alleged sex cult Several women testified how they blindly obeyed their "masters," screamed when they were branded and were pressured to have sex with Keith Raniere, the founder of a group called Nxivm.

Testimony ends with video of founder discussing child sex abuse As testimony in the trial of Nxivm founder Keith Raniere concluded Friday, jurors watched a video of the leader of the cult-like group discussing his views on child sex abuse.

An actress testifies she was lured into 'sex cult' through classes An actress testified Monday that "Smallville" star Allison Mack pulled her deeper into the activities of the cult-like group Nxivm, where she eventually became a "slave" in the organization's secret sex society and was blackmailed into staying silent.

These are the people involved in the scandal A man who captivated thousands of people with his self-empowerment vision is standing trial accused of running a secret sex cult.

