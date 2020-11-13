Law firm reportedly withdraws from representing Trump campaign in Pennsylvania lawsuit

A law firm that was representing President Trump’s 2020 campaign as it challenged the election results in Pennsylvania has reportedly “abruptly” withdrawn from a lawsuit it filed just a few days ago. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur withdrew from a lawsuit filed on Monday in the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on behalf of Trump’s campaign over alleged “irregularities” in the presidential election, The New York Times reports.”Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws,” Porter Wright Morris & Arthur reportedly said in a court filing.Pennsylvania was the key battleground state where a win for Joe Biden was projected by major news networks on Nov. 7, taking him over the threshold of 270 electoral votes and making him president-elect. Trump has yet to concede the election and has been mounting legal challenges in battleground states but has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud that might result in a change in the outcome.The Times previously reported that lawyers at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur held meetings to voice “concerns” about the firm’s work for Trump. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said it has a “long history of election law work,” which sometimes “calls for us to take on controversial cases.” But according to the Times, some employees were “concerned that the firm was being used to undercut the integrity of the electoral process.” More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump’s refusal to concede Trump is reportedly ‘very aware’ he lost the election but is putting up a fight as ‘theater’ Texas senator suggests it’s too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

