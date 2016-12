Schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram go home for Christmas It was a journey they had waited nearly three long years to take.

See freed Chibok girls' joyful return home Ten weeks after being released by Boko Haram, 21 freed Chibok schoolgirls and a baby returned home to celebrate Christmas with their families for the first time since they were kidnapped. CNN's Isha Sesay has more.

George Michael's partner says pop star died alone The partner of late British pop musician George Michael has told of how he found the star dead in bed on Christmas Day.

Fights break out at malls across US Disturbances that included gunfire, massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the country in what proved to be a chaotic day after Christmas.

Surviving holiday gift-return madness The holidays are about giving and receiving. And returning.

Rex Ryan fired by Bills: Latest details The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday after the team dropped to 7-8 on the season following a 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

Actor and comedian Ricky Harris dies at 54 Ricky Harris, whose yin-yang comedic career went from raunchy standup on one end to family-friendly sitcoms on the other, has died. He was 54.

Her body is growing a second skeleton Jasmin Floyd has fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP, a rare disease that's trapping her inside her own body.

North Korea defector: Kim could have time to develop nukes New administrations in the United States and in South Korea could give North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "an apt time" to develop nuclear weapons "at all costs by the end of 2017," a high-profile North Korean diplomat who recently defected to South Korea said Tuesday.