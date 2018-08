Hours after his top national security officials decried Russian attempts to influence US elections, Trump knocks 'the Russian hoax' The dramatic and unified comments Thursday from the nation's top national security officials to warn of a pervasive Russian effort to undermine US democracy also highlighted one of the most puzzling contradictions of the current presidency.

Erin Burnett slams Trump's 'alternate universe' A handful of top US national security officials said that Russia is continuing to pursue its efforts to interfere in the US political system and President Donald Trump has directed them to make countering election interference a top priority.

Alleged Russian agent's infiltration of GOP anything but subtle As far as spy craft goes, Maria Butina's skills didn't seem particularly impressive.

Anderson Cooper: This is a tale of 2 White Houses CNN's Anderson Cooper compares the stances of President Trump and his national security team on the Russian hacking threat.

Bredesen and Blackburn win Tennessee primaries A moderate Democrat with a record of winning in Tennessee will face off against a firebrand conservative in November, in a contest for US Senate that is remarkably competitive for the Republican-leaning state.

Trump Jr. says the Democrats' platform is similar to the Nazis' President Donald Trump's eldest son said the platform of the Democratic Party is similar to that of the Nazi Party in Germany during the early 1930s and that history classes are biased against conservatives.

Analysis: The simple reason why Trump wants to sit down with Mueller The New York Times has the story. It reads:

Internet loses it over Manafort's jacket Paul Manafort feathers his nest with a $15,000 ostrich jacket, but where are the feathers? CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.