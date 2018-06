GOP leader deflects questions on White House lies House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) discusses the contradicting statements coming from President Trump's administration in regard to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

NYT: President can't obstruct, his lawyers told Mueller President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a confidential January letter to special counsel Robert Mueller that the President cannot illegally obstruct the Russia probe because the Constitution empowers him to "terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon," The New York Times reported Saturday.

What Putin wanted from Trump Tower meeting Newly released transcripts of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee reveal some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's priorities for the 2016 Trump Tower meeting. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Russian oligarch met with Michael Cohen during transition A Russian oligarch who was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller and recently sanctioned by the US visited President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in Trump Tower during the presidential transition in January 2017, according to video reviewed by CNN and a person familiar with the matter.

Nearly 100 women suffered under dancing doctor's scalpel, lawyer says An attorney representing three women in cases against an Atlanta-area dermatologist known for singing and dancing while performing surgery says nearly 100 other women have contacted her office to claim they, too, suffered under the doctor's scalpel.

School dean jailed for shooting teen over drug money A former high school dean in Boston is heading to prison after being found guilty of shooting one of his students in the head.

Death of psychiatrist in JonBenét Ramsey case may be tied to 3 others, police say The killings of four people this week in Arizona are thought to be related, Scottsdale Sgt. Ben Hoster said Saturday.

Corker says GOP senators are working on plan to 'push back' on Trump Sen. Bob Corker said Saturday that he is working with other Senate Republicans on an effort to "push back" on President Donald Trump's use of authority "in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies."