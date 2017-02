Trump's comments may come back to bite Donald Trump and his surrogates have embraced a style that eschews what they deride as political correctness, making for a long record of unguarded public statements.

9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear challenge to Trump's ban Tuesday Three federal judges Tuesday evening will hear oral arguments in the challenge to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Trump's tweets against judges worry legal community Donald Trump turned to his favorite outlet for outrage over the weekend when he blasted out tweets to his 23.9 million followers lambasting the federal judge who temporarily suspended the President's executive orders on immigration.

Trump vs. 97 companies America's biggest tech firms have stepped into the legal fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Spicer: Trump doesn't own a bathrobe Pushing back on a New York Times article detailing disorder in the West Wing, press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday the reporters got their facts wrong -- including the eye-catching detail that Trump watches TV in his bathrobe.

Dozens killed by landslides on the Afghan-Pakistani border At least 117 people have died along the Afghan-Pakistani border after three days of heavy snowfall caused a series of deadly avalanches Sunday.

Trump falsely claims media won't cover terror attacks Speaking to US military members, President Trump falsely accused the media of down playing terrorist attacks, but did not specify which attacks he was referring to. CNN's Jim Acosta has more.

Developing: Israel moves to legalize settlements Israel's Parliament passed legislation Monday that aims to legalize about 3,000 housing units on private Palestinian land in the West Bank. Many of these housing units are in what are known as outposts, small communities established without Israeli authorization. The new law, which is expected to be appealed, would offer Palestinians compensation for their loss.

The list of companies taking a stand against travel ban A long list of tech firms, from the largest in the nation to startups, have joined together to support legal fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban.