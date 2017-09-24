Kurds stick with independence vote, 'never going back to Baghdad': Barzani

Iraq’s Kurds will go ahead with a referendum on independence on Monday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani told a news conference. Iraq’s Kurds will seek talks with the Shi’ite-led central government to implement the expected ‘yes’ outcome of the referendum, even if they take two years or more, he said. “We will never go back to the failed partnership” with Baghdad, he said, adding Iraq has become a “theocratic, sectarian state” and not the democratic one that was supposed to be built after the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein.
Source:: Yahoo