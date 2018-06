Trump's long-time 'fixer' is feeling isolated from the President and more open to cooperating with federal investigators, a source says President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has indicated to family and friends he is willing to cooperate with federal investigators to alleviate the pressure on himself and his family, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Cohen seeks restraining order to stop Stormy Daniels' lawyer from speaking to the press President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen filed for a restraining order late Thursday against Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, to prevent him from speaking to the press about the adult film star's lawsuit.

What life's been like for Cohen since raid CNN's Brynn Gingras sees what President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been up to since the FBI raided his home, hotel room and office in April 2018.

Trump rejects GOP immigration compromise President Donald Trump on Friday morning delivered a potentially fatal blow to a compromise immigration bill under development in the House.

Trump jokes he wants 'my people' to 'sit up at attention' like North Koreans do for Kim President Donald Trump on Friday defended his warm praise of Kim Jong Un, saying his newfound affinity for the North Korean dictator was making Americans safer.

Opinion: Just imagine if Obama had saluted a North Korean general If Barack Obama had behaved the way President Donald Trump has, Republicans would be demanding investigations and an impeachment proceeding.