Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will receive 1,000 ventilators from China and 140 from Oregon. New York has 113,704 coronavirus cases and 3,565 deaths.

Global scramble: Coronavirus sparks a 'war for masks' As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across Europe and the United States, a global scramble for medical equipment such as respirator masks and gloves is underway. Several countries have accused the United States of trying to hijack their orders, but the details of who may have done what to whom are still murky.

Victims: An interview left Erin Burnett in tears. You will cry too

Why these 8 Republican governors are holding out on statewide stay-at-home orders • When coronavirus hit her city, this mayor didn't wait for her governor to sound the alarm

Mayor forced a stay-at-home order in her city before state governor did Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is used to dealing with disasters like hurricanes that cripple her Florida city. But none have ever come close to the magnitude of destruction she is bracing for with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Supplies could be delayed due to confusion from the White House, companies say More than a week after President Donald Trump said he would authorize the use of a wartime-era law to force General Motors to produce ventilators, the company still hasn't received a formal order from the federal government. GM, as a result, hasn't allowed private companies or hospitals to place orders, according to a source familiar […]