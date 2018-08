The lone suspect is dead at the scene, the sheriff says. Preliminary reports suggest 4 people are dead and 7 others wounded, law enforcement source says. A shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers, Twitter page.

Hear the moment the shooting happened Police respond to a shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police: No more suspects at this time The lone suspect in the shooting at a Jacksonville gaming tournament is deceased, Jacksonville sheriff Mike Williams told reporters at a press conference.

