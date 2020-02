Devastating losses on Wall Street convinced Trump to put a face on the crisis. But his erratic news conference only fanned the impression of a leadership vacuum. President Donald Trump is hoping for a "miracle" that will make the coronavirus disappear but tanking stock markets and signs the disease is stalking America are delivering their verdict on his scattershot management of the crisis.

Coronavirus whistleblower says HHS put staff at risk A whistleblower at the Department of Health and Human Services is seeking federal protection after complaining that more than a dozen workers who received the first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, lacked proper training or protective gear for coronavirus infection control.

Burnett explains why Trump's press conference backfired CNN's Erin Burnett explains why President Trump's coronavirus press conference was not calming as the President claimed it was.

Coronavirus could cost Trump the election, Goldman Sachs warns A market meltdown. Surging recession fears. And a sudden spotlight on America's health care system. Goldman Sachs is warning Wall Street that the coronavirus could cost President Donald Trump the election.

Dr. Gupta on Trump's coronavirus claim: That's not true CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta fact-checks his exchange with President Donald Trump during a coronavirus press conference when Trump claimed the flu had higher death rates than the coronavirus.

Dow posts its worst point drop in history The Dow and S&P 500 fell into correction territory on Thursday amid a continued selloff of US stocks. Investors continue to fret over the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysis: How Trump and his Fox News allies are infecting the public trust amid coronavirus concerns In times of emergency — whether it's a major hurricane, terror attack, or health crisis — the public relies on the press for much-needed information. In some of these cases, it can be a matter of life and death. And given the current coronavirus outlook, there will soon be a lot of questions the public […]

