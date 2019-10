Lindsey Graham doubles down on Trump's 'lynching' remark Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) echoes President Donald Trump's racially-charged term to describe the impeachment inquiry, calling the process a "lynching."

Analysis: Trump vents fury at impeachment probe Impeaching President Donald Trump may take a little longer than Democrats hoped -- a prospect that brings new political complications to their already high-risk strategy.

Analysis: Yet another chapter in Trump's race-baiting playbook On Tuesday morning, the President of the United States described the impeachment investigation against him as a "lynching." This is not by accident.

Toobin slams Trump's 'grotesque' tweet CNN's Jeffrey Toobin excoriates President Trump's tweet where he compares the impeachment inquiry to lynching.

McCarthy breaks with Trump over 'lynching' comment House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday did not endorse President Donald Trump's comparison of the impeachment inquiry to a "lynching," saying, "That's not the language I would use" and "I don't agree with that language, it's pretty simple."

